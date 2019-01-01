Hornets' Cody Zeller: Breaks hand

Zeller won't return to Monday's game against the Magic after fracturing his right hand in the third quarter.

A timetable for Zeller's return hasn't been released yet, but he's likely facing a lengthy absence. A combination of Willy Hernangomez, Frank Kaminsky and Bismack Biyombo will take over for Zeller during his time away.

