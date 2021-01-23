Zeller (hand) scored five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) and added three rebounds in 11 minutes Friday in the Hornets' 123-110 loss to the Bulls.

Zeller played for the first time since the Hornets' season opener after missing 13 games with a broken hand. Though Zeller started in his other outing, head coach James Borrego elected to bring him off the bench behind Bismack Biyombo in his first appearance in a month. Zeller should see his minutes tick up as he improves his conditioning, and he could eventually unseat Biyombo atop the depth chart at center.