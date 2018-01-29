Hornets' Cody Zeller: Cleared for contact

Zeller (knee) has officially been cleared for contact, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

It was reported last week that Zeller was nearing a return to scrimmages and that's now the case, as he's been given the green light to take contact. He'll ramp up his activity over the next few days and work on his overall conditioning with the hope of ultimately being cleared in time for Wednesday's game against the Hawks or Friday's tilt with the Pacers. Look for further updates over the next few days to see how the knee responds to the uptick in activity, but as it currently stands, he's on the brink of a return.