Hornets' Cody Zeller: Coming off bench Saturday

Zeller will come off the bench during Saturday's game against the Jazz.

After starting three straight games alongside Bismack Biyombo, Zeller will head to the bench as coach James Borrego opts to put Nicolas Batum in the lineup. In eight games coming off the bench this season, Zeller has averaged 11.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.8 minutes.