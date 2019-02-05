Hornets' Cody Zeller: Coming off bench Tuesday
Coach James Borrego said Zeller (hand) will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers.
Zeller has been sidelined since Dec. 31 due to a broken right hand, so the Hornets' decision to ease him back into action comes as no surprise. It's unclear exactly how many minutes the big man will play in his first game back, but it shouldn't take too long for him to build back up to a full workload. Prior to getting injured, Zeller posted averages of 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.5 minutes.
