Zeller is averaging 18.5 minutes, 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks on 62 percent shooting over his last 15 games.

Zeller hasn't started since March 18, but his production has remained consistent. Zeller was at his best this season when LaMelo Ball was healthy and making things happen on a nightly basis for the Hornets' offense. During February, when Ball was healthy, Zeller averaged 24.5 minutes and 10.8 points. With Ball's return imminent, Zeller may be in line for a slight uptick in production.