Hornets' Cody Zeller: Cruises to big double-double

Zeller finished Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers with 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist.

Zeller's line was impressive enough, but he actually missed out on some additional time to bolster his counting stats after he briefly exited the game when he took a shot to the face in the second quarter. The Hornets' starting center has now tallied two double-doubles in as many games and looks like a solid pickup for fantasy managers seeking aid in the field-goal percentage and rebounds categories.