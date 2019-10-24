Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-double in win over Bulls

Zeller scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Bulls.

Without the likes of Kemba Walker around to carry the offense any longer, Charlotte relied on volume from the outside to stay afloat, often leaving Zeller alone under the basket to clean the glass -- he was the only Hornet to record more than five boards on the night. The 27-year-old center has never averaged more than 6.8 rebounds a game, a mark he hit last year, but his role this season could give him an opportunity to blow past that number.