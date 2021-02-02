Zeller scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 129-121 overtime win over the Heat.

It was Zeller's second double-double of the season, and his third game with double-digit boards in the last four contests since joining the starting lineup. The veteran center is averaging 12.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over that stretch, and with PJ Washington leaving Monday's game with a foot injury, Zeller could be leaned on even more heavily in the Hornets front court over the next few games.