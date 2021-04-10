Zeller scored 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Bucks.

It's the second straight double-double for Zeller, who has seen his role and minutes increase with Bismack Biyombo bumped from the rotation and P.J. Washington taking over as the starting center. The Hornets have won both contests, so Zeller may continue to produce useful fantasy numbers as long as the current frontcourt alignment is working.