Zeller scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Buggers.
Bismack Biyombo got another start at center but played only 16 minutes, opening up enough court time for Zeller to make an impact. It's the first double-double since April 9 and seventh of the season for the 28-year-old, while the 29 minutes were his biggest workload since early February.
