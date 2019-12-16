Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-doubles as starter

Zeller finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 loss to the Pacers.

Zeller moved into the starting lineup, replacing P.J. Washington (finger), who is expected to miss at least the next five games. Zeller came through with his best performance in over a month. Theses were the numbers he was putting up to begin the season. Since that time, he has shifted to a bench role, unable to come close to replicating that kind of production. If he remains in the starting lineup, Zeller could be worth a speculative add in some 12-team leagues.