Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-doubles in victory Friday

Zeller finished with 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 100-87 victory over the Nets.

Zeller put up a gem Friday after struggling over the past two weeks. As well as delivering his first double-double since mid-December, Zeller also notched a season-high with four blocks. Zeller is a top-100 player for the season and despite some inconsistencies of late, he is still worth looking at in standard formats if you need some big man stats.

