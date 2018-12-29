Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-doubles in victory Friday
Zeller finished with 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 100-87 victory over the Nets.
Zeller put up a gem Friday after struggling over the past two weeks. As well as delivering his first double-double since mid-December, Zeller also notched a season-high with four blocks. Zeller is a top-100 player for the season and despite some inconsistencies of late, he is still worth looking at in standard formats if you need some big man stats.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...