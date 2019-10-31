Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-doubles in win
Zeller recorded 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes Wednesday against Sacramento.
The veteran center posted his fourth-straight double-double to begin the season. While Zeller's so far failed to add much value on the defensive end, he's well on his way to a career year if he can sustain his rate of offensive production. Through four games, Zeller's averaging a career-best 15.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.
