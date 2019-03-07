Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-doubles Wednesday
Zeller scored 10 points (5-10 FG), while adding 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 loss to the Heat.
After failing to record double-digit rebounds in his last four games, Zeller finally utilized his size to collect his fourth double-double of the season. Zeller should continue to see consistent starting minutes as the Hornets' big man moving forward, which should allow for moderate opportunities for points and rebounds, but nothing more.
