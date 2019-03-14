Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful for Friday
Zeller (knee) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Zeller did not participate in Wednesday's practice, so his likely absence Friday is not too surprising to see. This would be Zeller's second straight absence due to a sore left knee.
