Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful for Monday
Zeller (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the 76ers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller has already missed four games in a row with some lingering soreness in his left knee, but it appears he'll be extending that streak once again on Monday considering his doubtful designation. Look for final word to be provided at some point following the team's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, Zeller should remain on the sidelines. Dwight Howard and Frank Kaminsky will continue to see elevated roles in the frontcourt for the duration of Zeller's absence.
