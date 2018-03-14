Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful for Thursday

Zeller (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Hawks.

Zeller has missed the last two games with left knee soreness and barring a surprise, should extend that streak to three straight Thursday. On Tuesday, it was once again Dwight Howard (34 minutes) and Frank Kaminsky (28 minutes) that handled the bulk of the center workload, which should be the case until Zeller is given the go ahead for a return. Look for an official update ruling Zeller in or out following Thursday's morning shootaround.