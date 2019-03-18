Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful for Tuesday
Zeller (knee) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against the Sixers.
Having already missed the last four games, Zeller is on track to remain sidelined Tuesday as he nurses a sore left knee. The Hornets will evaluate him again at shootaround in the morning, but for now expect Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky to again soak up most of the minutes at center.
