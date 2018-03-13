Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful to play Tuesday
Zeller (knee) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
The Hornets haven't issued much in the way of an update, but Zeller's status comes courtesy of the team's game notes, which could always change leading up to tip-off. Regardless, Zeller appears poised to miss a second straight game after he was held out of Saturday's win over Phoenix. In that game, Dwight Howard played 37 minutes, while Frank Kaminsky saw 20 minutes of action off the bench.
