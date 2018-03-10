Hornets' Cody Zeller: Doubtful with knee soreness Saturday
Zeller is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Suns due to left knee soreness.
This is the first news of Zeller dealing with an injury, which is apparently serious enough to probably keep him out Saturday. Assuming he misses the contest, Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky should see extra run.
