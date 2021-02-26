Zeller (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Zeller was initially questionable due to a bruised left hip, and now it seems unlikely that he'll play. Assuming he's out, Bismack Biyombo and P.J. Washington should see extra run.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Near double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Scores 16 in win•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Double-double in win over Heat•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs 15 boards in 34 minutes•