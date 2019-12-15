Hornets' Cody Zeller: Enters starting five
Zeller is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game at Indiana.
P.J. Washington (finger) is expected to be sidelined through Christmas, and Zeller will receive the first chance at replacing him in the starting lineup. Zeller started his first 17 games of the season and averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes.
