Hornets' Cody Zeller: Enters starting lineup
Zeller is starting Monday against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Zeller draws his first start since Dec. 18 against the Cavaliers, bumping Bismack Biyombo to a bench role Monday night. The Indiana product is coming off a 15-point performance Sunday against the Suns.
