Hornets' Cody Zeller: Exits game with sore knee Tuesday
Zeller is dealing with a sore left knee and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
The fact the injury is listed as soreness is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious, though it's the same knee Zeller had surgery on back in December to repair a torn meniscus. Look for Zeller to undergo additional tests following the game to make sure it's nothing more than some minor discomfort and an update on his availability moving forward should come shortly after that. Prior to the injury, Zeller played 11 minutes, posting two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Falls short of double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs 10 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will face minute restriction Sunday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Expected to play 12-14 minutes•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Will play Friday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...