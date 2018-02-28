Hornets' Cody Zeller: Exits game with sore knee Tuesday

Zeller is dealing with a sore left knee and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

The fact the injury is listed as soreness is encouraging that it's nothing overly serious, though it's the same knee Zeller had surgery on back in December to repair a torn meniscus. Look for Zeller to undergo additional tests following the game to make sure it's nothing more than some minor discomfort and an update on his availability moving forward should come shortly after that. Prior to the injury, Zeller played 11 minutes, posting two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist.