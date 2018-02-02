Hornets' Cody Zeller: Expected to play 12-14 minutes
Zeller is expected to play roughly six or seven minutes per half Friday against the Pacers.
Zeller will make his return to action after missing the previous 27 games with a knee injury. As expected, he'll be brought along slowly, and the team will certainly keep an eye on how his knee responds throughout the night. The backup center is best avoided in any daily contests until he's cleared for a full workload.
