Hornets' Cody Zeller: Expected to return Tuesday

Zeller (hand) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Zeller hasn't played since December due to a broken right hand, but it sounds like he's ready to rejoin the fold after getting through Monday's practice with no issues. The big man may be eased back into action given his extended absence, but it shouldn't take long for him to reclaim the lion's share of minutes at center. Prior to getting hurt, Zeller was averaging 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.5 minutes.