Hornets' Cody Zeller: Explodes in loss
Zeller finished with 28 points (13-14 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Warriors.
Zeller topped 20-points for the first time this season, missing just one shot all night. The scoring outburst was a clear outlier for the sixth-year center, who's previous season-high was 19 points. That said, Zeller provides decent value despite his low ceiling, having now reached double-figures in each of his past six games which grabbing 8.3 rebounds per contest over that stretch.
