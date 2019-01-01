Hornets' Cody Zeller: Facing week-long absence, at least
Zeller (hand) is expected to miss multiple games, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Zeller fractured his right hand during Monday's game against the Magic. While a few games was the initial timetable given by the coaching staff directly after the game, the Hornets' organization will likely give a more definitive timetable in the near future. Until then, Willy Hernangomez, Frank Kaminsky and Bismack Biyombo will have an opportunity for more playing time.
