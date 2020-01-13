Hornets' Cody Zeller: Fills stat sheet despite loss
Zeller had 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 100-92 loss at Phoenix.
Zeller has found a way to produce despite limited playing time, as he is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while logging 20.3 minutes per game off the bench over his last eight contests. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday on the road against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...