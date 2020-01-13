Hornets' Cody Zeller: Fills stat sheet despite loss

Zeller had 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 100-92 loss at Phoenix.

Zeller has found a way to produce despite limited playing time, as he is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while logging 20.3 minutes per game off the bench over his last eight contests. He will try to extend his solid run of form Monday on the road against the Trail Blazers.