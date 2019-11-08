Hornets' Cody Zeller: Gathers 10 rebounds in loss
Zeller recorded five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during the Hornets' 108-87 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
After producing a double-double and seeing over 20 minutes of action in each of the Hornets' first four games, Zeller has failed to reach either of those marks in his previous three performances. The big man's diminished play time and production is a cause for concern in regards to his fantasy upside, especially considering his backup, Bismack Biyombo, is shooting an unheard of 81 percent from the field to begin the season.
