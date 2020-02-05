Hornets' Cody Zeller: Gets limited run in loss to Houston

Zeller posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 13 minutes in Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Rockets.

Zeller was unable to take advantage of an undersized Rockets frontcourt featuring the 6-foot-6 P.J. Tucker at center. The Hornets big man ran into early foul trouble and ended up being phased out as the game wore on, with coach James Borrego instead favoring more small-ball lineups to counter the Rockets' units. Zeller had averaged 12.5 points, 9.0 boards and 4.3 assists in 27.5 minutes over his previous four games, so he's generally been trending up of late, even after Tuesday's disappointing showing.