Hornets' Cody Zeller: Goes for 17 points in loss
Zeller generated 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 112-100 loss to the Magic.
Zeller's numbers have been on the rise since he unseated Bismack Biyombo as the Hornets' starting center Jan. 13, but his fantasy upside remains fairly suppressed in that role. Over that eight-game stretch on the top unit, Zeller has posted modest averages of 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks in 24.8 minutes.
