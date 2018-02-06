Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs 10 boards in Monday's loss
Zeller posted eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nuggets.
Zeller finished one board shy of matching his season high while seeing his heaviest load of minutes in the three appearances since returning from a 27-game absence following knee surgery. In recent years Zeller has developed a reputation for providing decent production in modest minutes, and that's probably his ceiling in 2017-18 as long as Dwight Howard remains healthy.
