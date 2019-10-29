Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs 13 rebounds in loss
Zeller compiled 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Monday's 111-96 loss to the Clippers.
Zeller is already an early surprise for the Hornets. He's posted two straight double-doubles and showed a lot of toughness and hustle by returning to the floor after getting cut in the face in a collision with Anthony Davis. With no clear front-runner at the center position, the Hornets are utilizing both Zeller and P.J. Washington as hybrid center-forwards.
