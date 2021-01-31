Zeller had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and one block in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Making his third straight start, Zeller played a season-high 34 minutes and had his best all-around statistical game of the campaign. Over his last three contests, Zeller is averaging 9.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.7 blocks, while shooting 47 percent from the field on 10.0 attempts per game. His upside as a shot-blocker and scorer is rather limited, but Zeller should be in position to provide fantasy managers with high-level rebounds and decent assists production going forward.