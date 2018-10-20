Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs eight boards in Friday's win
Zeller had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 120-88 win over the Magic.
Zeller was solid but not spectacular, as per usual. While he has re-claimed the starting spot that former Hornet Dwight Howard had last year, Zeller typically doesn't see the type of minutes he'd need to make him valuable outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...