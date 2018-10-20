Hornets' Cody Zeller: Grabs eight boards in Friday's win

Zeller had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 120-88 win over the Magic.

Zeller was solid but not spectacular, as per usual. While he has re-claimed the starting spot that former Hornet Dwight Howard had last year, Zeller typically doesn't see the type of minutes he'd need to make him valuable outside of deeper leagues.