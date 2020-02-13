Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Held out Wednesday

Zeller (undisclosed) didn't play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Zeller was held out due to an undisclosed reason. As the team hasn't provided any specific information about the issue, Zeller can tentatively be considered day-to-day heading into next Thursday's tilt with the Bulls.

More News
Our Latest Stories