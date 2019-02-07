Hornets' Cody Zeller: Hits glass hard in loss

Zeller logged nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 99-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Zeller didn't see a noteworthy increase in playing time after logging 23 minutes Tuesday in his return from a month-long absence due to a broken hand, but it's encouraging that he played on back-to-back nights and logged more run than starter Bismack Biyombo. It's likely that Zeller will unseat Biyombo for the top gig in the near future, though the Hornets' potential interest in adding another center to the roster ahead of Thursday's trade deadline could have a negative impact on Zeller's outlook.