Hornets' Cody Zeller: Hits six free throws Wednesday

Zeller posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 loss to the Raptors.

Zeller was just one free-throw make shy of tying his season high of seven. Though he's seeing his workload decline as the year goes on, he's still managed to be relatively productive, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19 games since the start of December. Zeller has also tried to implement a three-pointer into his game this season, though it hasn't gone particularly well, as he's hitting just 29.3 percent of his 1.6 attempts per game.