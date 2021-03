The Hornets are hopeful Zeller (shoulder) can return to the court for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Zeller is set to miss Monday's game against the Spurs, which will mark his second straight absence. However, it looks like he will not be sidelined long. Still, while the team is optimistic for a Wednesday return, his final status will presumably be determined by how he is feeling on game-day.