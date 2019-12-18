Hornets' Cody Zeller: Just misses double-double

Zeller scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 win over the Kings.

The 27-year-old center just missed his second straight double-double and fourth in the last five games. P.J. Washington's broken finger has opened the door for Zeller to move back into the starting five, and he's taking advantage -- in the two games so far without Washington, Zeller is averaging 18.0 points, 10.5 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks.