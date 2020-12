Zeller won't return to Wednesday's game at Cleveland after suffering a fractured left hand.

The 28-year-old had six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one block in 19 minutes before exiting the contest. Zellier figures to miss some time due to the injury, though it's unclear how long of an absence is expected. Bismack Biyombo should have an increased role in the meantime for the Hornets.