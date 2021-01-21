Zeller (hand) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

Zeller broke his hand during the first game of the season, and after about a month of recovery, he looks poised to play Friday. According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Zeller isn't expected to face a minutes restriction in his return to action, so he could have a good chance at immediately supplanting Bismack Biyombo as the starting center. It's not clear what sort of run Zeller will get moving forward, but he received 23.1 minutes per game in 2019-20, and he seems unlikely to see his minutes reach the upper-20s with consistency.