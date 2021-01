Zeller scored five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along three rebounds in 11 minutes in Friday's loss to the Bulls.

Zeller played for the first time since the Hornets' opening contest after suffering a broken hand. Most of his action came near the basket as could be expected, though he did attempt one three -- a notable expansion in his game that began last season. Zeller should see his minutes tick up as he improves his conditioning, which will cut into the role of Bismack Biyombo.