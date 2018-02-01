Hornets' Cody Zeller: Listed as probable for Friday
Zeller (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Zeller has been out of the lineup since mid-December, which has caused him to miss 27 straight games. But now, after going through scrimmage and Tuesday and having no lingering soreness, it looks like the big man is set to make his return. For now, expect Zeller to be limited in his return to the rotation given his lengthy absence, but with Marvin Williams dealing with a pretty serious ankle injury, the Hornets will likely want Zeller back in full game shape as soon as possible.
