Zeller scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Zeller topped 20 minutes for the first time in four games since returning from a two-contest absence. He made the most of that opportunity, as he attempted double-digit shots from only the fifth time this season and managed his third double-double. Zeller's 24 minutes were in line with his workload prior to the injury, so it's possible he will more consistently see minutes in the low to mid-20s from this point forward.