Hornets' Cody Zeller: Misses practice Thursday
Zeller missed Thursday's practice due to personal reasons, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Zeller's availability for Friday's game against Minnesota is not yet known. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. Should he be unavailable, Willy Hernangomez would likely see increased minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...