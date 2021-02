Zeller went for 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

In 10 games since entering the starting lineup, Zellar has scored in double figures six times while adding at least six rebounds in nine of those games. He's also hit 50 percent of his shots or better in six games. Despite starting, Zeller has failed to take double-digit shot attempts in six straight games.