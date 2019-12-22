Hornets' Cody Zeller: Nears double-double
Zeller had 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-107 defeat against the Jazz.
Zeller returned to the bench after starting each of Charlotte's last three games, but that didn't stop him to extend his streak of scoring in double digits to nine contests. He has three double-doubles over that span and even if he keeps coming off the bench, he is producing enough to remain a productive asset across all formats.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...