Hornets' Cody Zeller: Nears double-double

Zeller had 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-107 defeat against the Jazz.

Zeller returned to the bench after starting each of Charlotte's last three games, but that didn't stop him to extend his streak of scoring in double digits to nine contests. He has three double-doubles over that span and even if he keeps coming off the bench, he is producing enough to remain a productive asset across all formats.